Market Analysts see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [NYSE: MGY] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 1.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.55. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s third quarter 2023 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2529572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at 3.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for MGY stock reached $4.52 billion, with 192.04 million shares outstanding and 177.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 2529572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has MGY stock performed recently?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, MGY shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.37 and a Gross Margin at +73.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.27.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now 59.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 41.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.33. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY] managed to generate an average of $4,157,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp go to -9.83%.

Insider trade positions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp [MGY]

There are 1,003 institutional holders of MGY stocks.