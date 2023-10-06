Market Analysts see FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] falling to $2.50. Time to buy?

FTC Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FTCI] gained 7.21% or 0.08 points to close at $1.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2396302 shares. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FTC Solar Awarded 225MW Sandhills Energy Solar Project.

“We’re pleased to be utilizing FTC Solar’s tracker technology on this important project,” said Eric Johnson, President of Sandhills Energy. “The Butler County project will be one of the largest to be built in our home state of Nebraska, and the innovative and highly constructible design of FTC’s Pioneer solution will lend itself well to this development.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.12, the shares rose to $1.26 and dropped to $1.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTCI points out that the company has recorded -48.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, FTCI reached to a volume of 2396302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for FTCI stock

FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FTCI shares dropped by -35.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0129, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5728 for the last 200 days.

FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FTC Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]

