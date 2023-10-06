LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.64 at the close of the session, down -0.46%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that LXP Industrial Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend.

LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, which is payable on or about November 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023.

LXP Industrial Trust stock is now -13.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LXP Stock saw the intraday high of $8.73 and lowest of $8.5625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.92, which means current price is +2.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 2780048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.36.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.32. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $1,721,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.