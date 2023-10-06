JMP Securities slashes price target on Costar Group Inc. [CSGP] – find out why.

Costar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 4.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.49. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM that CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter on October 24, 2023.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2023 following the market close on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2578701 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Costar Group Inc. stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $32.46 billion, with 408.34 million shares outstanding and 403.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 2578701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Costar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $98.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Costar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costar Group Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 61.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.30.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

Costar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Costar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.23, while it was recorded at 76.79 for the last single week of trading, and 77.91 for the last 200 days.

Costar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Costar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Costar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Earnings analysis for Costar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Costar Group Inc. [CSGP]

