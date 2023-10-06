Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] Stock trading around $5.59 per share: What’s Next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] closed the trading session at $5.59 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.55, while the highest price level was $5.815. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM that indie Semiconductor Extends Warrant Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) (“indie” or the “Company”), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it has extended its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding (i) public warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), which warrants trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “INDIW” (the “public warrants”), and (ii) private placement warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock (the “private placement warrants” and, together with the public warrants, the “warrants”). As extended, the offering period will continue until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 20, 2023, or such later time and date to which the Company may extend (the “Expiration Date”), as described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange (each as defined below). This one day extension provides for the full 20 business day offering period, including the Columbus Day federal holiday. Tendered warrants may be withdrawn by holders at any time prior to the Expiration Date.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 19, 2023. The other terms of the Offer and Consent Solicitation are as set forth in a prospectus/offer to exchange, dated September 29, 2023 (the “Prospectus/Offer to Exchange”), and Schedule TO, dated September 29, 2023 (the “Schedule TO”), each of which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.12 percent and weekly performance of -11.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, INDI reached to a volume of 2318605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

INDI stock trade performance evaluation

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.41. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.95 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.52 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.17.

Return on Total Capital for INDI is now -29.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.65. Additionally, INDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] managed to generate an average of -$72,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.