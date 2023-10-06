Immunovant Inc [IMVT] is 106.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immunovant Inc [NASDAQ: IMVT] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 7.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.61. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM that Immunovant Announces Closing of Upsized Common Stock Financing and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler, Guggenheim Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint bookrunning managers for the public offering. LifeSci Capital acted as co-manager for the public offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3227395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Immunovant Inc stands at 8.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for IMVT stock reached $4.78 billion, with 130.33 million shares outstanding and 52.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, IMVT reached a trading volume of 3227395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immunovant Inc [IMVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMVT shares is $39.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Immunovant Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunovant Inc is set at 2.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

How has IMVT stock performed recently?

Immunovant Inc [IMVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, IMVT shares gained by 59.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 348.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Immunovant Inc [IMVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 35.59 for the last single week of trading, and 19.73 for the last 200 days.

Immunovant Inc [IMVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IMVT is now -49.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunovant Inc [IMVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, IMVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunovant Inc [IMVT] managed to generate an average of -$1,286,341 per employee.Immunovant Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.82 and a Current Ratio set at 6.82.

Insider trade positions for Immunovant Inc [IMVT]

The top three institutional holders of IMVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMVT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMVT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.