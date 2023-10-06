HSBC Securities lifts DocuSign Inc [DOCU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DocuSign Inc [NASDAQ: DOCU] slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.04 at the close of the session, down -0.97%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that DocuSign Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results; Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Program.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023.

“Our results for the first half were solid and reflect strong progress on our business transformation,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. “We increased our pace of innovation by delivering key new features, while strengthening our self-service and partner distribution channels, and we’ve received tremendous enthusiasm on our product roadmap, particularly from our enterprise customers.”.

DocuSign Inc stock is now -25.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCU Stock saw the intraday high of $41.42 and lowest of $40.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.45, which means current price is +1.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 2547787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $63.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 14.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.41, while it was recorded at 41.55 for the last single week of trading, and 53.62 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +78.25. DocuSign Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$13,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]

The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.