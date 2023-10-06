Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $365

Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price plunged by -0.24 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM that EPA Names The Home Depot 2023 WaterSense Partner of the Year.

Originally published on Built From Scratch.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Home Depot secured its third consecutive Partner of the Year Award which continues to help customers save water by making more than 6,000 WaterSense product models affordable and accessible in more than 2,000 stores across the U.S.

A sum of 2398327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Home Depot Inc. shares reached a high of $292.67 and dropped to a low of $290.235 until finishing in the latest session at $291.70.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.91. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $351.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 218.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.88 for Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.33, while it was recorded at 295.60 for the last single week of trading, and 308.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot Inc. go to 1.10%.

Home Depot Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.