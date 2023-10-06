Herbalife Ltd [HLF] Is Currently -2.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.57 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Herbalife’s Asia Pacific Simply Recycle Challenge Results in Over 744,000 Product Canisters Submitted for Recycling.

The global premier health and wellness company, Herbalife, today announced the results of its second Simply Recycle Challenge in Asia Pacific, a regional initiative that motivated its Independent Distributors to submit used Herbalife product canisters for recycling. Held from April to September this year, the Challenge inspired 1,500 Herbalife distributors and Nutrition Club owners in 14 markets spanning the Asia Pacific region to submit 744,654 product canisters, which will in turn lead to 14,679 trees being planted to reduce the effects of climate change.

Herbalife Ltd stock is now -15.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLF Stock saw the intraday high of $13.00 and lowest of $12.395 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.73, which means current price is +12.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 1573437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Herbalife Ltd [HLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $20.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

How has HLF stock performed recently?

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.80 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.37, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Ltd [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.86. Herbalife Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 32.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Ltd [HLF] managed to generate an average of $31,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 64.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

