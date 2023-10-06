Grom Social Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: GROM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.48%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Grom’s Award-winning Top Draw Animation Division Featured in CNN Philippines’ Creative PH Special Examining Global Influence of Filipino Creative Industries.

Manila-based Animation Studio Profiled in 60-minute Program Detailing Creative Industry’s Role in Serving Global Audiences and Contributions to National Economy.

Over the last 12 months, GROM stock dropped by -99.07%. The one-year Grom Social Enterprises Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.2. The average equity rating for GROM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.88 million, with 0.45 million shares outstanding and 0.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.27K shares, GROM stock reached a trading volume of 33732604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

GROM Stock Performance Analysis:

Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.48. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -65.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.2515, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 13.6256 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grom Social Enterprises Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.08 and a Gross Margin at +26.72. Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -300.98.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$49,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] Institutonal Ownership Details

