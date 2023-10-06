Geo Group Inc. [GEO] is -23.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Geo Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.94%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The GEO Group Publishes Fifth Annual Human Rights and ESG Report.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) published today the Company’s fifth annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report includes enhanced disclosures related to our Board oversight of human rights and ESG matters, employee diversity and training programs, corporate governance, and environmental sustainability, including updated metrics and statistics for the calendar year 2022, in accordance with the Universal Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The report also highlights GEO’s continued commitment to providing enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through our award-winning GEO Continuum of Care® (CoC) program. During 2022, our CoC facilities delivered approximately 3.5 million hours of enhanced rehabilitation programming. The CoC program integrates enhanced offender rehabilitation, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

Over the last 12 months, GEO stock rose by 0.48%. The one-year Geo Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.65. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 124.06 million shares outstanding and 119.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, GEO stock reached a trading volume of 3092459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geo Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.96.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Geo Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Geo Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geo Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geo Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. Geo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geo Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.49. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geo Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $9,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.

GEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Geo Group Inc. [GEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.