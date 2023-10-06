For YETI Holdings Inc [YETI], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

YETI Holdings Inc [NYSE: YETI] plunged by -$4.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.225 during the day while it closed the day at $40.07. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that YETI Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Sales Decreased 4%; Adjusted Net Sales Increased 2%Gross Margin Continues to ExpandRaises Low End of Full Year 2023 Adjusted Net Sales Outlook RangeIncreases Full Year 2023 Adjusted EPS Outlook.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

YETI Holdings Inc stock has also loss -15.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YETI stock has inclined by 4.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.64% and lost -3.00% year-on date.

The market cap for YETI stock reached $3.48 billion, with 86.43 million shares outstanding and 86.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 3141800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-06-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

YETI stock trade performance evaluation

YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.80, while it was recorded at 44.60 for the last single week of trading, and 41.53 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +47.86. YETI Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for YETI is now 18.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.17. Additionally, YETI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] managed to generate an average of $97,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.YETI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc go to 8.58%.

YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YETI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YETI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.