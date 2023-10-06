For Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH], Analyst sees a rise to $540. What next?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] price surged by 1.10 percent to reach at $5.61. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM that UnitedHealthcare’s Surest Leads to More Preventive Care, Improves Member Satisfaction and Lowers Costs, Data Shows.

More employers in more states are adopting this health plan to help improve employee engagement, spur more preventive exams and reduce total cost of care by up to 15%.

The UnitedHealthcare Surest™ health plan, which eliminates deductibles and offers clear upfront pricing information to people in advance of treatment, helps members more frequently access preventive care services and lower out-of-pocket costs, according to recent data.1 At the same time, the data shows employers can reduce health care costs by up to 15%, with an average savings of 11%.2.

A sum of 2771176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.23M shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc shares reached a high of $518.21 and dropped to a low of $511.23 until finishing in the latest session at $516.23.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.54. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $570.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 7.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 496.88, while it was recorded at 511.02 for the last single week of trading, and 490.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unitedhealth Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.78%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.