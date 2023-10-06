For Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP], Analyst sees a rise to $68. What next?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.67%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM that Molson Coors Beverage Company Introduces Plan to Accelerate Its Growth and Provides Long-Term Financial Outlook at Its 2023 Strategy Day.

Board of Directors Authorizes $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program Over Five Years.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) today introduced a new plan to accelerate its growth, its long-term financial outlook, and new capital deployment plans. The Acceleration Plan, designed to build upon the Company’s growth in the years ahead, was shared at the Company’s 2023 Strategy Day in New York City.

Over the last 12 months, TAP stock rose by 19.92%. The one-year Molson Coors Beverage Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.28. The average equity rating for TAP stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.77 billion, with 200.00 million shares outstanding and 193.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, TAP stock reached a trading volume of 3522957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAP shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Molson Coors Beverage Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molson Coors Beverage Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

TAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, TAP shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.88, while it was recorded at 62.06 for the last single week of trading, and 59.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molson Coors Beverage Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for TAP is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.85. Additionally, TAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] managed to generate an average of -$10,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Molson Coors Beverage Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

TAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molson Coors Beverage Company go to 7.62%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

