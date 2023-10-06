For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [NYSE: HLX] loss -3.68% on the last trading session, reaching $9.96 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Helix Announces Its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 Will Become Convertible.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) will become convertible at the option of the holders from October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, as provided in the indenture governing the Notes (as supplemented, the “Indenture”).

This press release is made pursuant to a provision in the Indenture that requires publication of this notice of convertibility. As of October 1, 2023 the Notes will become convertible and will remain convertible through December 31, 2023, as a result of the Closing Sale Price of Helix’s Common Stock being more than the Conversion Trigger Price in effect on each applicable Trading Day during at least 20 of the last 30 consecutive Trading Days of the calendar quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc represents 151.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.50 billion with the latest information. HLX stock price has been found in the range of $9.89 to $10.395.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 2351172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for HLX stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.48. With this latest performance, HLX shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.97. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] managed to generate an average of -$38,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]

The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.