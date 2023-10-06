For DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc [NYSE: DD] closed the trading session at $73.65 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.995, while the highest price level was $74.055. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont Leaders to Discuss Sustainability and Innovation in Semiconductor Materials at Strategic Materials Conference.

Randy King Will Give Keynote; Scott Collick to Join Sustainability Session .

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Randal (Randy) King, PhD, Vice President of R&D, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, and Scott Collick, Vice President, Sustainability, will deliver presentations on sustainability and innovation in the semiconductor industry at the SEMI Strategic Materials Conference in San Jose, California, Oct. 2-4, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.31 percent and weekly performance of -1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, DD reached to a volume of 3099706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $83.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 121.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.33, while it was recorded at 73.75 for the last single week of trading, and 71.88 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc go to 10.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.