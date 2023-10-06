For Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] closed the trading session at $11.14 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.76, while the highest price level was $11.165. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentation and Posters at World Muscle Society 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.76 percent and weekly performance of -6.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, FOLD reached to a volume of 2786445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

FOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.09 and a Gross Margin at +86.65. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.85.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -30.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.44. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$488,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.72.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.