Euronav NV [EURN] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $21.50

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] surged by $2.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.70 during the day while it closed the day at $17.29.

The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with NASDAQ & NYSE.

Euronav NV stock has also loss -1.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EURN stock has inclined by 14.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.48% and gained 9.25% year-on date.

The market cap for EURN stock reached $3.49 billion, with 201.78 million shares outstanding and 126.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, EURN reached a trading volume of 11487821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $21.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EURN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

EURN stock trade performance evaluation

Euronav NV [EURN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.82, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.48 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.50. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.05. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronav NV [EURN] managed to generate an average of $65,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Euronav NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Euronav NV [EURN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Euronav NV [EURN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EURN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EURN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.