Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, down -22.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Douglas Emmett Inc [NYSE: DEI] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.19 during the day while it closed the day at $12.19. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM that Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Douglas Emmett Inc stock has also loss -3.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DEI stock has declined by -10.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.40% and lost -22.26% year-on date.

The market cap for DEI stock reached $2.03 billion, with 175.81 million shares outstanding and 160.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 2407664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.38, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Douglas Emmett Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.26. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] managed to generate an average of $128,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]: Institutional Ownership

