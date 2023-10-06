DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $10

DHT Holdings Inc [NYSE: DHT] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.74 during the day while it closed the day at $9.63. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 3, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company during the third quarter has purchased 1,137,583 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.7% of its outstanding shares, at an average price of $8.7219. The shares have been retired upon receipt.

About DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

DHT Holdings Inc stock has also loss -4.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHT stock has inclined by 11.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.52% and gained 8.45% year-on date.

The market cap for DHT stock reached $1.57 billion, with 162.65 million shares outstanding and 135.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 2934138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.66.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.50. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] managed to generate an average of $49,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: Institutional Ownership

