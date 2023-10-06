Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Revenue clocked in at $15.50 billion, down -11.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] gained 0.67% or 0.56 points to close at $84.76 with a heavy trading volume of 2524698 shares. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Con Edison to Report 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 2.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) plans to report its 3rd Quarter 2023 earnings on November 2, 2023 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York’s Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

It opened the trading session at $83.93, the shares rose to $85.07 and dropped to $83.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ED points out that the company has recorded -13.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ED reached to a volume of 2524698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $87.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

Trading performance analysis for ED stock

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.53, while it was recorded at 83.86 for the last single week of trading, and 93.33 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.03. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $115,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 6.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.