Confluent Inc [CFLT] gain 27.07% so far this year. What now?

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] loss -2.15% or -0.62 points to close at $28.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2641775 shares. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Confluent Unveils Apache Flink® on Confluent Cloud, Making it Easier to Build Real-Time Applications with Stream Processing on a Unified Platform.

Confluent launches the industry’s only serverless, cloud-native Flink service to simplify building high-quality, reusable data streams.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Confluent expands Stream Governance capabilities with Data Portal, so teams can easily find all the real-time data streams in an organization.

It opened the trading session at $28.81, the shares rose to $28.89 and dropped to $27.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CFLT points out that the company has recorded 28.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, CFLT reached to a volume of 2641775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $39.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Confluent Inc [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.27, while it was recorded at 28.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.96 and a Current Ratio set at 4.96.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Confluent Inc [CFLT]

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CFLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.