CNX Resources Corp [CNX] is 29.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNX Resources Corp [NYSE: CNX] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.76. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q3 2023 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 25. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q3 2023 update, which will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2999921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNX Resources Corp stands at 3.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for CNX stock reached $3.51 billion, with 170.84 million shares outstanding and 156.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 2999921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNX Resources Corp [CNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $21.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corp is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has CNX stock performed recently?

CNX Resources Corp [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corp [CNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corp [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. CNX Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 46.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corp [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.94. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corp [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$304,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.CNX Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corp go to 41.60%.

Insider trade positions for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.