Clorox Co. [CLX] is -10.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clorox Co. [NYSE: CLX] loss -5.23% on the last trading session, reaching $124.93 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM that How The Clorox Company Foundation is Shaping Futures in East Oakland.

The Clorox Company

Clorox Co. represents 123.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.47 billion with the latest information. CLX stock price has been found in the range of $119.56 to $126.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 7592177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clorox Co. [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $153.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clorox Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-06-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clorox Co. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for CLX stock

Clorox Co. [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, CLX shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.29 for Clorox Co. [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.86, while it was recorded at 129.68 for the last single week of trading, and 153.40 for the last 200 days.

Clorox Co. [CLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clorox Co. [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.19 and a Gross Margin at +38.86. Clorox Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 22.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clorox Co. [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,329.09. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,266.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Clorox Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Clorox Co. [CLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clorox Co. go to 10.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clorox Co. [CLX]

