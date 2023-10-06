Citigroup slashes price target on Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] – find out why.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [NASDAQ: ZION] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 0.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.40. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Wednesday, September 13 at 8:15 am ET. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5142649 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for ZION stock reached $4.95 billion, with 148.66 million shares outstanding and 145.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 5142649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $65.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation N.A shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation N.A is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.59, while it was recorded at 33.61 for the last single week of trading, and 36.59 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation N.A’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.Zions Bancorporation N.A’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]

