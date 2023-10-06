Celestica Inc. [CLS] is 128.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Celestica Inc. [NYSE: CLS] price surged by 5.61 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM that Celestica Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares by Onex Corporation.

A sum of 3045853 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Celestica Inc. shares reached a high of $25.85 and dropped to a low of $24.50 until finishing in the latest session at $25.79.

The one-year CLS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.41. The average equity rating for CLS stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Celestica Inc. [CLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Celestica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

CLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Celestica Inc. [CLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.16 for Celestica Inc. [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 15.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celestica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celestica Inc. [CLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.22. Celestica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.01.

Return on Total Capital for CLS is now 11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celestica Inc. [CLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.86. Additionally, CLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celestica Inc. [CLS] managed to generate an average of $7,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Celestica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

CLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica Inc. go to 15.50%.

Celestica Inc. [CLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.