Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Is Currently -1.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a low on 10/05/23, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.57. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM that U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Acentra Health $52.3M Financial Services Center Contract for Claims Adjudication, Provider Access, Data Analytics and Visualization.

“We are grateful to the FSC for recognizing our track record of providing timely, accurate claims processing and for continuing our partnership to improve health outcomes for the FSC’s federal clients,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “The FSC’s mission is to provide high-quality financial services, exceed the expectations of federal clients, inspire their trust, and empower them to focus on their core missions. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to achieve these important outcomes.”.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2528840 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carlyle Group Inc stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $10.64 billion, with 362.30 million shares outstanding and 191.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2528840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carlyle Group Inc [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $39.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-06-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10.

How has CG stock performed recently?

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.54, while it was recorded at 29.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.47 for the last 200 days.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlyle Group Inc [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. Carlyle Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carlyle Group Inc [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carlyle Group Inc [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to -1.77%.

Insider trade positions for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.