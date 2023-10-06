Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] – find out why.

Sigma Lithium Corporation [NASDAQ: SGML] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.52%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM that SIGMA LITHIUM ACHIEVES RECORD PEAK PRODUCTION OF 890 TONNES PER DAY, EQUIVALENT TO ANNUALIZED 320,000 TONNES PER YEAR.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, SGML stock dropped by -6.91%. The one-year Sigma Lithium Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.44. The average equity rating for SGML stock is currently 1.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.04 billion, with 104.71 million shares outstanding and 92.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 797.93K shares, SGML stock reached a trading volume of 6060201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGML shares is $51.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGML stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sigma Lithium Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sigma Lithium Corporation is set at 2.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

SGML Stock Performance Analysis:

Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.52. With this latest performance, SGML shares dropped by -15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.13, while it was recorded at 30.01 for the last single week of trading, and 34.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sigma Lithium Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SGML is now -57.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, SGML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] managed to generate an average of -$770,970 per employee.Sigma Lithium Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SGML stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGML stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGML stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.