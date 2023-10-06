Bowlero Corp [BOWL] moved up 7.20: Why It’s Important

Bowlero Corp [NYSE: BOWL] jumped around 0.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.02 at the close of the session, up 7.20%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 9:22 AM that Bowlero Completes Acquisition of Lucky Strike.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, today announced the close of its previously announced agreement to acquire Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC (“Lucky Strike”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $90 million.

With the completion of the transaction, Bowlero has acquired all 14 Lucky Strike bowling centers, increasing the Company’s national footprint to 345 centers in 36 states. These centers offer a high-energy atmosphere, a sophisticated menu, private event spaces, billiards, and first-class amusements. The Transaction launches Bowlero into the heart of some of the U.S.’s largest cities, including Boston, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Honolulu and more.

Bowlero Corp stock is now -18.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOWL Stock saw the intraday high of $11.07 and lowest of $10.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.45, which means current price is +21.23% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BOWL reached a trading volume of 3527857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bowlero Corp [BOWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOWL shares is $20.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bowlero Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bowlero Corp is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOWL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BOWL stock performed recently?

Bowlero Corp [BOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.76. With this latest performance, BOWL shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Bowlero Corp [BOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Bowlero Corp [BOWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bowlero Corp [BOWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.51 and a Gross Margin at +32.03. Bowlero Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42.

Bowlero Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Insider trade positions for Bowlero Corp [BOWL]

