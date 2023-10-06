Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Revenue clocked in at $3.20 billion, down -19.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] price plunged by -0.55 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:15 AM that BXP Exercises $315.0 Million Accordion Feature Increasing Its Revolving Credit Facility Capacity to More Than $1.8 Billion.

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its operating partnership, Boston Properties Limited Partnership (“BPLP”), has exercised a portion of the accordion feature under its existing revolving credit facility to increase the available borrowing capacity by an aggregate amount of $315.0 million, increasing the facility’s maximum borrowing capacity to $1.815 billion. The facility currently has no outstanding balances.

“We are pleased to expand our borrowing capacity and increase the number of participants in our credit facility. This upsizing, especially in current market conditions, is a further testament to BXP’s strong financial position and the strength and support of our banking relationships,” stated Mike LaBelle, EVP, CFO, & Treasurer, BXP. “This additional borrowing capacity provides enhanced liquidity and financial flexibility as we uphold our position as the market leader of premier workplaces and continue to create long-term value for our clients and shareholders.”.

A sum of 2399490 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Boston Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $55.13 and dropped to a low of $53.69 until finishing in the latest session at $54.63.

The one-year BXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.14. The average equity rating for BXP stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $67.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.32.

BXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -17.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.15 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.14, while it was recorded at 56.19 for the last single week of trading, and 60.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.03 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.34. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $1,087,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

BXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.