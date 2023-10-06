BMO Capital Markets lifts W. P. Carey Inc [WPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W. P. Carey Inc [NYSE: WPC] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that W. P. Carey Announces Strategic Plan to Exit Office.

Large Majority of Office Portfolio to be Spun-Off into a Separate Publicly-Traded REIT.

On-Balance Sheet Office Sale Program Implemented to Exit Remaining Office Assets by January 2024.

A sum of 2346936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. W. P. Carey Inc shares reached a high of $52.47 and dropped to a low of $51.42 until finishing in the latest session at $52.31.

The one-year WPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.19. The average equity rating for WPC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on W. P. Carey Inc [WPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPC shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for W. P. Carey Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. P. Carey Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45.

WPC Stock Performance Analysis:

W. P. Carey Inc [WPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, WPC shares dropped by -17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.18 for W. P. Carey Inc [WPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.82, while it was recorded at 52.89 for the last single week of trading, and 72.44 for the last 200 days.

W. P. Carey Inc [WPC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.