BCE Inc [BCE] fell -14.95% so far this year. What now?

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] gained 2.41% or 0.88 points to close at $37.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2835023 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Bell Media President and Vice-Chair, BCE Inc. Wade Oosterman retiring from Bell at the end of the year, Sean Cohan to lead Bell Media forward.

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) announced today that Sean Cohan will assume leadership of Bell Media and join the BCE leadership team on November 1, following the retirement of Wade Oosterman.

“On behalf of everyone at Bell I want to thank Wade for his leadership in making Bell a strong competitor in Canadian communications and media. Over the years, Wade has done outstanding work to advance Bell’s Strategic Imperatives, as well as playing a key role in the transformation of Bell Media with a focus on content leadership and digital innovation. Wade will remain in his role as Vice-Chair, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada until early January, 2024, and will provide support to the new President of Bell Media to ensure a smooth transition.”.

It opened the trading session at $36.53, the shares rose to $37.41 and dropped to $36.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCE points out that the company has recorded -20.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, BCE reached to a volume of 2835023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $46.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for BCE stock

BCE Inc [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for BCE Inc [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.76, while it was recorded at 37.01 for the last single week of trading, and 44.38 for the last 200 days.

BCE Inc [BCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.65 and a Gross Margin at +30.58. BCE Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for BCE is now 10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BCE Inc [BCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.93. Additionally, BCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BCE Inc [BCE] managed to generate an average of $64,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.BCE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

BCE Inc [BCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to 1.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BCE Inc [BCE]

The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.