Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] moved down -7.14: Why It’s Important

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [NYSE: AMRX] closed the trading session at $3.90 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.825, while the highest price level was $4.27. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amneal to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 7, 2023.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.98 percent and weekly performance of -9.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 191.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AMRX reached to a volume of 2891141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

AMRX stock trade performance evaluation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, AMRX shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.06 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Total Capital for AMRX is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 953.40. Additionally, AMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 918.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] managed to generate an average of -$17,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc go to -1.90%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.