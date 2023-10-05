why Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.24

Zoom Video Communications Inc [NASDAQ: ZM] price plunged by -2.91 percent to reach at -$1.98. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Zoomtopia 2023: One platform delivering limitless human connection.

Zoom expands platform with breakthrough product, Zoom Docs, a modular AI-powered workspace for documentation, project and data management, and creating tables, wikis, tasks, and more.

Debuts AI Companion in Zoom Whiteboard, and expands Meeting and Team Chat summarization capabilities to Zoom higher education and healthcare customers.

A sum of 4639035 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.45M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc shares reached a high of $68.88 and dropped to a low of $65.52 until finishing in the latest session at $66.06.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.67. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $82.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.87.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.26, while it was recorded at 68.50 for the last single week of trading, and 69.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Zoom Video Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.87 and a Current Ratio set at 3.87.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc go to 0.20%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.