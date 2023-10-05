why Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.67

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] jumped around 0.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.42 at the close of the session, up 1.67%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Vishay Intertechnology Increases Power Density for POL Converters With the Industry’s Smallest 6 A, 20 A, and 25 A Buck Regulator Modules.

Offered in 10.6 mm by 6.5 mm by 3 mm Package, microBRICK® Devices Are Up to 69 % Smaller Than Competing Solutions and Feature Wide Input Voltage Ranges From 4.5 V to 60 V.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock is now 13.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSH Stock saw the intraday high of $24.485 and lowest of $23.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.10, which means current price is +19.06% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, VSH reached a trading volume of 3090216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

How has VSH stock performed recently?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, VSH shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.14, while it was recorded at 24.54 for the last single week of trading, and 24.32 for the last 200 days.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Earnings analysis for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to -11.90%.

Insider trade positions for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]

The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.