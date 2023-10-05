why Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.60

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] slipped around -0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.51 at the close of the session, down -3.46%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Victoria’s Secret Presents: The Tour ’23 – Now Streaming on Prime Video.

Victoria’s Secret invites audiences worldwide to embark on a captivating fashion journey with “The Tour ’23,” now streaming on Prime Video.

Customers can shop Victoria’s Secret’s Tour-inspired products on VictoriasSecret.com and in the Amazon Fashion store.

Victoria’s Secret & Co stock is now -59.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $15.32 and lowest of $14.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.16, which means current price is +2.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3723537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

How has VSCO stock performed recently?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -21.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.24 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.51, while it was recorded at 15.73 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co go to -12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.