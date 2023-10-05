why Metlife Inc [MET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.96

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -0.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.00. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its third quarter 2023 earnings news release and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market closes. The news release and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3456714 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Metlife Inc stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $45.12 billion, with 779.10 million shares outstanding and 630.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 3456714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42.

Metlife Inc [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.20, while it was recorded at 61.55 for the last single week of trading, and 62.25 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 9.40%.

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.