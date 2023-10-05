why ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.80

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.67 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2023) on July 28, 2023, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock is now 3.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBN Stock saw the intraday high of $22.68 and lowest of $22.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.80, which means current price is +17.22% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 3087380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $28.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88.

How has IBN stock performed recently?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, IBN shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.43, while it was recorded at 22.85 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Earnings analysis for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.