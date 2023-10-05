why Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.29

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.07 at the close of the session, up 3.76%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

To participate by telephone, please dial (833) 470-1428 and enter passcode 214013. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock is now -37.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPP Stock saw the intraday high of $6.09 and lowest of $5.795 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.23, which means current price is +50.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 3132953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $7.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.68.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.75. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.