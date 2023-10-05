why Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.67

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [NYSE: HE] closed the trading session at $11.66 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.41, while the highest price level was $11.87. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces CFO Appointments.

HEI Chief Financial Officer Paul Ito to Become CFO of Hawaiian Electric Company Through Approximately December 31, 2024, Following Planned Retirement of Tayne Sekimura.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Utility Industry Veteran Scott DeGhetto to Join HEI as CFO Until Ito Resumes Position.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.14 percent and weekly performance of -5.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, HE reached to a volume of 3333332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HE shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HE stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.19.

HE stock trade performance evaluation

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, HE shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.04 for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.31, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 34.14 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. go to 4.20%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.