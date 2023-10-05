why DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.30

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.30 at the close of the session, down -0.39%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dentsply Sirona Announces Planned Board Succession.

“As a Board we believe in continued refreshment and leadership development and work to transition leadership roles approximately every six years. I believe that our collective efforts have set a strong course for future success and I am confident that the Company will prosper with Greg as its Chairman.” Mr. Brandt said.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock is now 4.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $33.59 and lowest of $32.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.24, which means current price is +5.45% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 4839980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $44.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has XRAY stock performed recently?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.70 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.06, while it was recorded at 33.76 for the last single week of trading, and 37.76 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]

