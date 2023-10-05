why Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.14

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.93 during the day while it closed the day at $88.91. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cardinal Health Launches Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump.

The next generation in enteral feeding, Kangaroo OMNI™ delivers nutrition and hydration from hospital to home.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the U.S. launch of its Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump, designed to help provide enteral feeding patients with more options to meet their personalized needs throughout their enteral feeding journey.Kangaroo OMNI™ is the first and only attitude independent enteral feeding system in the U.S. designed to deliver thick*, homogenized and blended formulas. With a compact size for portability, the versatility to feed, flush and hydrate, and transmit a 30-day feeding history, Kangaroo OMNI™ is one pump to help meet the enteral feeding needs of patients and caregivers—from hospital to home.”Product innovation plays an essential role in our portfolio lifecycle process. Kangaroo OMNI™ was designed to help improve the lifestyle of enteral feeding patients and caregivers through ease of use, intelligence, versatility and portability,” said Kelley Moffett, senior vice president, Global Medical Products, Medical Segment, Cardinal Health. “Kangaroo OMNI™ provides patients and caregivers with the lightest, smallest and quietest Kangaroo™ feed and flush enteral feeding pump, while delivering a wider variety of commercially available enteral formulas to the patient.”.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock has also gained 0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAH stock has declined by -5.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.98% and gained 15.66% year-on date.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $22.29 billion, with 251.00 million shares outstanding and 249.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 3266688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $98.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.18, while it was recorded at 87.35 for the last single week of trading, and 83.32 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 15.50%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.