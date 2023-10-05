why Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [NASDAQ: AAOI] slipped around -1.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.91 at the close of the session, down -13.66%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Applied Optoelectronics Amends Patent Infringement Lawsuit.

After further review, AOI now believes that additional products infringe additional AOI patents. In the amended complaint AOI alleges that certain 100G QSFP28 PSM4, 100G QSFP CWDM4, and 400G QSFP-DD DR4+ each infringe one or more of six AOI patents.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock is now 371.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAOI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.55 and lowest of $8.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.26, which means current price is +456.88% above from all time high which was touched on 08/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 3008578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has AAOI stock performed recently?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, AAOI shares dropped by -31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 303.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Earnings analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]

The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAOI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.