why Agilon Health Inc [AGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.92

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] traded at a high on 10/04/23, posting a 7.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.50. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM that agilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 6 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3062932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agilon Health Inc stands at 5.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for AGL stock reached $7.50 billion, with 412.38 million shares outstanding and 299.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 3062932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilon Health Inc [AGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $28.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has AGL stock performed recently?

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, AGL shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.28, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.