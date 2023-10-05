Wendy’s Co [WEN] fell -14.63% so far this year. What now?

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] loss -0.41% or -0.08 points to close at $19.32 with a heavy trading volume of 4908070 shares. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM that Boston and Providence Wendy’s Celebrate National Coffee Day with Free Coffee ALL WEEK LONG.

Local Boston and Providence-area Wendy’s locations are celebrating National Coffee Day with FREE coffee with any purchase September 25 to October 1.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Wendy’s® loves coffee (and their fans) a latte so to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, participating Boston and Providence-area Wendy’s are giving fans a FREE small coffee with any purchase*. Simply ask for the offer at the counter or in the drive-thru and give your next Wendy’s order a little boost! From the coffee enthusiasts to the coffee curious, everyone deserves to enjoy a cup of Joe, the Wendy’s way.

It opened the trading session at $19.47, the shares rose to $19.61 and dropped to $19.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WEN points out that the company has recorded -11.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 4908070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wendy’s Co [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

Wendy’s Co [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.63, while it was recorded at 19.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 11.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wendy’s Co [WEN]

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.