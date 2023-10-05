Wedbush lifts Carmax Inc [KMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM that CarMax Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2023.

A sum of 3023166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Carmax Inc shares reached a high of $69.24 and dropped to a low of $67.95 until finishing in the latest session at $68.19.

The one-year KMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.03. The average equity rating for KMX stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $78.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

KMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Carmax Inc [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.43. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.65, while it was recorded at 69.33 for the last single week of trading, and 73.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carmax Inc Fundamentals:

Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

KMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

Carmax Inc [KMX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.