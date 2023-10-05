Walmart Inc [WMT] Is Currently 1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] gained 1.20% or 1.91 points to close at $161.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5245242 shares. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM that Walmart to Keynote CES 2024, Revealing Its Vision for Continued Retail Disruption.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will keynote at CES® 2024. This opening-day keynote at the world’s most powerful tech event will explore the digital transformation spearheaded by Walmart, the world’s leading retailer.

Walmart has led retail innovation for decades. From popularizing use of the now ubiquitous UPC product barcode to building one of the first private satellite-communication systems at scale, Walmart has consistently modeled how early adoption of technology drives industry success. McMillon will bring Walmart’s people-led, tech-powered vision to life, highlighting how Walmart improves lives, communities and the planet. He also will offer a view of what’s next for Walmart as the company uses technology, combined with deep retail and human insights, to exceed customer expectations as they move across platforms and places to discover goods and get inspired.

It opened the trading session at $159.65, the shares rose to $161.05 and dropped to $159.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMT points out that the company has recorded 9.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, WMT reached to a volume of 5245242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $177.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Walmart Inc [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.78, while it was recorded at 160.53 for the last single week of trading, and 150.90 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 7.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walmart Inc [WMT]

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.