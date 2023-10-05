Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.00 during the day while it closed the day at $39.41. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM that Teck to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 24, 2023.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Teck Resources Ltd stock has also loss -3.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TECK stock has inclined by 0.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.09% and gained 5.27% year-on date.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $20.49 billion, with 505.95 million shares outstanding and 505.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 3073055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $51.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.24, while it was recorded at 41.31 for the last single week of trading, and 41.18 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to -3.90%.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.