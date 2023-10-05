Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.32 at the close of the session, down -2.46%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfc74a143ead8420db183d8bae061d4c9. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Comstock Resources Inc. stock is now -24.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRK Stock saw the intraday high of $10.60 and lowest of $10.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.17, which means current price is +13.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 4130644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

How has CRK stock performed recently?

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -16.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

