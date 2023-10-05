Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pacwest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.52 at the close of the session, up 1.76%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Banc of California and Rise Economy Announce $4.1 Billion Community Benefits Plan.

Banc of California, N.A. (“Banc of California”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) and Rise Economy announced today a $4.1 billion, three-year Community Benefits Plan (the “Plan”). Banc of California and Rise Economy (formerly the California Reinvestment Coalition) leaders worked collaboratively to develop the expansive plan in connection with Banc of California’s transformational merger with Pacific Western Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW). The Plan is intended to make a meaningful and positive impact in communities served by the combined institution.

The Plan includes the following goals and targets, among others, of the combined institution for the three years following the closing of the merger:.

Pacwest Bancorp stock is now -67.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACW Stock saw the intraday high of $7.53 and lowest of $7.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.07, which means current price is +203.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 3304508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $12.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Pacwest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacwest Bancorp is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24.

How has PACW stock performed recently?

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, PACW shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pacwest Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Earnings analysis for Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacwest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]

The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PACW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PACW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.